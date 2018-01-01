Sandbags are available to help you avoid property damage during forecast storms

With winter storms forecast this weekend, the City is offering pre-filled sandbags at no cost to residents and business owners of Laguna Beach who may need them to protect their property. These sandbags are not for private contractors or commercial purposes.

Pre-filled sandbags are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Wed, March 14, on a first-come-first-serve basis, (limit 10 per resident). Sandbags can be picked up at either of the two following locations:

ACT V Parking Lot – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road

Aliso Beach Inland Parking Lot – 31118 Coast Highway

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Reminder of past floods in Laguna

Additionally, the City offers free, unfilled sandbags at the four fire stations. The unfilled sandbags cannot be filled with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds. For locations where sand can be purchased go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/sandbags.htm.

The City is also doing its part to protect the community by cleaning and inspecting the Laguna Canyon Channel, maintaining public terrace drains and manholes, and conducting outreach including workshops and mailers to property and business owners. The City encourages residents to protect their homes from flooding by remembering the following tips:

Clear out rain gutters and pick up litter and loose objects on your property.

Sand-bag all flood prone areas.

Check your own yard drains to make sure they are not clogged.

While not required, flood insurance is recommended for flood prone properties.

Please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/ for further information about Emergency Preparedness and for video footage from past Laguna Beach disasters.

For further information, please contact Jordan Villwock, emergency operations coordinator, at 949-497-0389 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .