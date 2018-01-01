Cool season veggie workshop will take place on March 24 at Kitchen in The Canyon

On Saturday, March 24, Chef Patrick DiGiacomo and Robert Villanueva of Kitchen in The Canyon will demonstrate creative ways to prepare cool season vegetables. The event will take place at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Highway, at 10 a.m. Learn how to make all the root and cruciferous veggies and the wonderful greens even more delicious. This workshop is free, and donations are appreciated.

Submitted Photo

Patrick DiGiacomo (L) and Robert Villanueva (R) will be teaching together at the Community Garden Park

In 2016, Patrick founded the popular Kitchen in The Canyon near the Sawdust Festival grounds. As well as breakfast and lunch at the cafe, he offers on and off-site catering and home chef, hands-on cooking classes.

Reservations are advised as this will be a popular event. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.