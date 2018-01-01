City Manager’s Updates

Utility Undergrounding Information Web Page - Information regarding the City’s efforts to date and various funding options under consideration by the City Council for utility undergrounding along the City’s key evacuation routes is now available on the City’s web site at www.lagunabeachcity.net/utilityundergrounding.

Annual Composting Classes - The City’s solid waste hauler, Waste Management, will offer the first of four free composting classes planned for 2018 on Sat, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bluebird Park, located at 798 Bluebird Canyon Drive. Compost and worm bins will be available for purchase during the class at a discounted price.

For more information visit the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling, or contact the Waste Management class instructor, Lisa Ryder, at (310) 874-2499.

Laguna Beach Police Department Welcomes New Officers - On Friday, March 16, two new officers graduate from the Golden West Criminal Justice Training Center Academy. Please join us in welcoming Officer Ryan Radel and Officer Wade Kraus to the Laguna Beach Police Department!

Art That’s Small at City Hall – Artist Reception and Award Ceremony - The public is invited to a reception on Thurs, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. Winners of the 2018 Art That’s Small at City Hall competition will be announced. The exhibition can be viewed through April 20. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

2018 Banner Competition Winners - On March 12, Arts Commission reviewed 21 submissions and selected designs by Bill Atkins, Al Esquerra, Kelly Hartigan Goldstein and Cydette Vikander for the 2018 Banner Competition. The completed banners will be displayed at Main Beach starting in May.

To see the winning designs visit: http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/default. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Arts Marketing Workshop - Artists and arts organizations are invited to this free workshop to be held on Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presenters Roseann Weiss and Con Christeson will explore entrepreneurial development, collaboration and opportunity. Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or register at https://clb_artsmarketingworkshop.eventbrite.com. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Poet Laureate Webpage - Keep up-to-date on the writing of Laguna Beach’s first Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley. You may follow Kate’s monthly posts on the City’s website at: http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/poet_laureate/poems.htm. This project is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

2018 Public Art Projects – Call for Artists - The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications from qualified artists with demonstrated experience in public art. Applicants may apply for one or all projects. The sites are at the Agate Street and Thalia Street Beach access and the Third Street Stairway Project. For information about the call for artists and honorarium please visit www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com.

These projects are being funded by Laguna Beach residents Linda and Toni Bonnici, Greg, Bobbi and Dick Nathanson, Tammie Arnold and Mark Porterfield.