Chamber of Commerce Leadership Luncheon March 20: Leads, Lunch and Leadership in Laguna Beach

Following a successful Winter Mixer at Okura and Outdoor Display Workshop at the Susi Q Center, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate its 30th Annual Signature Leadership Luncheon at Tivoli Terrace on Tuesday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Attendees can expect some new surprises, prizes, and connections this year. The festivities begin with a Champagne Cocktail Reception followed by an interactive luncheon and business spotlight session where participants are recommended to refine their 60-second elevator pitch, bring plenty of business cards and marketing collateral, and share special offerings or member deals with fellow industry attendees.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Bear Flag Photography

Christa Johnson (left), Assistant City Manager, and Dawn Knepper, member of the Chamber Board of Directors and Leadership Luncheon co-chair

“We know our business community is looking for more opportunities to meet and connect with other business owners, employees, entrepreneurs, and service providers throughout Laguna Beach and Orange County,” says Meredith Dowling, Executive Director of the Chamber. “The Chamber’s Leadership Luncheon is one of several annual signature events we host dedicated to meet that need.”

Over the last 100 years, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has worked diligently to cultivate a strong business community, protect the area’s unique landscape and pristine coastline, preserve a growing artist colony, and create a solid and safe infrastructure for all citizens to call home. This year the Chamber is hosting more events, adding festive mixers, informational workshops, and enhancing signature events like the Taste of Laguna, all designed to help businesses prosper and grow.

Click on photo for a larger image

Chris Tebbutt, member of the Chamber Board of Directors and co-chair of the

Leadership Luncheon

“The Chamber’s Leadership Luncheon is a fantastic opportunity for members and prospective members to meet, mingle, and promote their businesses with each other. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce continues to work with the City to provide program and initiatives that will improve the business climate in our town,” says David Rubel, Board President. “We encourage everyone in the business community to join the Chamber and to attend and support our wonderful programs, events, and workshops.

Tickets are $55 for Chamber Members and $70 for Prospective Members. VIP seat pricing and sponsorships are also available. Luncheon registration includes a champagne cocktail reception, opportunity drawing to win fabulous prizes from Main Street Bar & Cabaret, which is celebrating its 60th Anniversary, Mike Pyle Designs, and Toastmasters International. Other fun giveaways are in the works.

Visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org to purchase your tickets. For questions about VIP tickets or event sponsorships please call 949-494-1018 or email

Special thanks to Chamber Board Members and Luncheon Chairs, Chris Tebbutt, Berkshire Hathaway CA properties and Dawn Knepper with Buchalter law firm, Ashley Munson with Laguna College of Art & Design, Jessica Shapiro, and Carol Josepher.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Mission is to promote, represent and support the members of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and to serve the best interest of the community. To find out how you can join the Chamber of Commerce, visit lagunabeachchamber.org.