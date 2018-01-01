Cat loving crowd needed to support Catmosphere Café at the Planning Commission hearing on March 21

Cat lovers are asked to unite and show up at the Planning Commission hearing on Wednesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. to support Catmosphere Laguna Café. The Café’s placement on the docket will be published in Tuesday’s edition.

For those who haven’t heard, Gail Landau is soon to open Orange County’s first cat café, Catmosphere Laguna. It will be a rare combination of a café atmosphere and an adjacent lounge area in which patrons interact (by appointment) with adoptable cats and kittens. The goal is to find the feline residents loving and permanent homes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Thais Askenasy

Cow cat, Laguna’s therapy cat, awaits the opening of Catmosphere to help his orphaned brothers and sisters

The Café will serve delicious fresh toasts, salads, sweets and beverages (catnip tea, coffees, healthy juices and California Wines and Craft Beers). The Café & Lounge will both be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the last bookable appointment at 5 p.m.

Catmosphere Café is scheduled to open this summer at 381 Forest Ave.

The Planning Commission Hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at the City Hall at 505 Forest Ave.

For more information about Catmosphere, go to www.catmosphere.com.