Barbara’s Column

Run, hide, fight – don’t get shot

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Almost 70 people turned out Tuesday to attend a seminar on how to respond when someone starts shooting indiscriminately – what police call an active shooter.

The basic message is Run, Hide and, if the first two options are not available, Fight. That was the advice given by veteran Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Eric Lee, backed by videos provided by the FBI and Homeland Security.

“That is the model we teach,” said Lee, whose looks belie his 30 years with the department. “Get out if you can - encourage others to leave, but don’t let them slow you down. If you can’t get out, hide – act quietly and quickly, silence cell phones. If all else fails, fight, improvise weapons.”

Even if you believe a mass shooting couldn’t happen in Laguna, it can’t hurt to be prepared.

Your best bet is quick action, but plan ahead, Lee told an attentive audience. Have an escape route in mind if you plan to run. Leave belongings behind and keep your hands visible, as those teenagers did exiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cops are looking for an active shooter – you don’t want them looking at you.

If you choose to hide, stay out of the shooter’s view, in a corner of a room not visible through a window or glass door. And for God’s sake, lock those doors if possible. Otherwise block them with furniture: pile up desks, chairs, computers, whatever.

“It might not stop the shooter, but it may slow him (most, although not all active shooters are male and most fly solo) down and he may decide to go elsewhere,” said Lee.

Call 911 when it is safe. Give the location of the shooter, the number of shooters, distinguishing characteristics – it is difficult to pick out a teenage shooter from a cluster of teens running out of a school.

Identify the weapon if you can, estimate the number of potential victims and the location of casualties.

“It’s all so scary,” said Ann Weisbrod.

Fighting is the last resort and advised only when your life is imminent danger.

“Be aggressive, throw things, yell, improvise weapons,” said Lee.

Chairs, flag standards and high heels were some ideas for possible weapons from the audience when asked by Lee for suggestions. Fire extinguishers are a favorite weapon, Lee said. It’s probably a good idea to periodically make sure they are still operative.

“Don’t let up,” Lee further advised.

Advice to teachers: Keep fighting

For the several teachers in the audience, Lee said, “Get pissed off. How dare you come in my classroom and threaten to hurt my kids? Keep fighting until the shooter is incapacitated or leaves. The more of you attacking, the better.”

The same advice applies to children’s dance classes and adult gathering places such as bars or at their jobs.

Office managers or supervisors have the responsibility for their employees. They should prepare an action plan they can deliver in five minutes, train their people and have an emergency bag, properly equipped. A Band Aid is not going to stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound, Lee said. Pressure bandages and tourniquets are required.

And don’t worry about applying a tourniquet Lee said. Most “incidents” are over in 10 to 15 minutes – 69 percent in five minutes.

However, that could seem to be the longest few minutes of your life. Training will help, Lee said.

And it’s not over when the cops come to the rescue. Their job is to get the shooter. They are not going to stop to provide comfort for the terrified or even care for injured.

Photo courtesy LBPD

The goal of the police is first to get the shooter: comfort comes later (pictured here, a “victim” during an active shooter exercise)

“If a pipe bursts, you shut off the water, you don’t grab a mop,” said Lee, getting a laugh in an otherwise grave presentation.

And remember even after the water is shut off, cleanup is necessary.

Once the shooter is “neutralized” – in custody or most often dead – responders will perform triage to determine the most serious injuries and begin evacuation from the premises.

“It can take a long time,” said Lee.

Lastly, the old adage of an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure was never more true as a means to avoid the horror that swooped down on Parkland Fla in February.

Watch for signs of potential violence such increased drug and alcohol use, increased absenteeism, depression, withdrawal, increase in unsolicited comments about violence, firearms, other dangerous and violent crimes.

“If you see something, say something.” It could save lives.

Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee Chair Matt Lawson attended Lee’s presentation and said other groups in town would benefit from hearing it.

“I absolutely think major organizations in town that hosts large groups should consider contacting Eric,” said Lawson.

Lee has presented a much more extensive Active Shooter Program than outlined in this column to local schools, hospitals, and other gathering places. He is available to speak to groups and can be reached by calling the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701 and asking to speak to him.

But wait – there’s more. You will find advance notice of all the fun and interesting stuff (and at least this week, vital information) for visitors or residents to do in Laguna by reading StuNewsLaguna.com.