Help Thurston Middle School students go to the Global Finals

Six Thurston Middle School students, part of a Destination Imagination (DI) team, recently competed in the regional tournament and earned third place in the Scientific category. They need your vote for a chance to go to the Global Finals and compete with their scientific solution.

Submitted photos

Thurston Middle School students who competed in the recent regional tournament, earning third place

Unfortunately, only the top two teams advance to the next level. However, there’s still a chance for them to go, but they need your support!

A member of the team, Colette (Coco) Reed, was selected as a finalist in a Pin Design competition and voting is taking place online through the end of the day on Sunday, March 18.

Colette (Coco) Reed’s pin design

The prize for Reed is $500 and, perhaps more importantly, their DI team would have the opportunity to go and compete in the Global DI Finals.

Vote online at www.tinyurl.com/send-us-di2018. Be sure to vote for “Colette” in the Middle School level.