Print | Email

If you’re so moved, celebrate Transit Driver Appreciation Day today and tomorrow!

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Sunday is Transit Driver Appreciation Day across the world, but the City has decided to celebrate these driving forces within our Laguna community with two days of appreciation, starting today, Friday, and continuing tomorrow, Saturday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

That way, the City can give a shout-out to honor drivers on every schedule. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of the City

Our drivers make the right moves and we honor them

Stu News feels sure that the drivers will be deeply moved by riders’ encouraging words and gratitude. So, if you are in a transport of delight – say so! This world needs a little more love and kindness. 

And you know our Laguna transit drivers will steer you right. #Hoponarrivehappy

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Lynette Brasfield is our Features Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster.

Katie Ford is our Ad Designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Cameron Gillespie, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers and/or columnists.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are the staff photographers.

Stacia Stabler is our Instagram Manager.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.