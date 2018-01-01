If you’re so moved, celebrate Transit Driver Appreciation Day today and tomorrow!

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Sunday is Transit Driver Appreciation Day across the world, but the City has decided to celebrate these driving forces within our Laguna community with two days of appreciation, starting today, Friday, and continuing tomorrow, Saturday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

That way, the City can give a shout-out to honor drivers on every schedule.

Our drivers make the right moves and we honor them

Stu News feels sure that the drivers will be deeply moved by riders’ encouraging words and gratitude. So, if you are in a transport of delight – say so! This world needs a little more love and kindness.

And you know our Laguna transit drivers will steer you right. #Hoponarrivehappy