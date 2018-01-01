Elvis will be in the building: LBHS’s production of All Shook Up promises to get you rockin’ to the music

Laguna Beach High School Drama and Park Avenue Players invite you on a trip back in time to 1955, where the story is all-new and the hits are all Elvis in All Shook Up. The production opens Friday, March 16 at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre.

The musical will be presented on March 17, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m. and on March 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m.

It’s not an earthquake you’ll be feeling around town soon, it’ll be the spirit of Elvis shaking things up at the Artists Theatre

All Shook Up features a guitar-playing young man who rides into a square little town in a square little state and changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel”, “Jailhouse Rock”, and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

Nicolas Besso (left) and Kelsey Bailey will take the stage in All Shook Up, opening tonight (Friday)

The cast, crew, and live band include more than 50 LBHS students in grades nine through 12, representing the drama, dance, chorus, and instrumental music programs.

Incorporating the visual arts department, the media arts students have designed original show artwork and laid out the program, while photography students will feature their 1950s themed photos of the cast members in the Artists Theatre lobby during the run of the show.

All Shook Up is shaping up to be the biggest, most exciting production of the year

“The LBHS spring musical is typically our biggest and most exciting production of the year, and All Shook Up will be no exception,” said Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School Drama Teacher and Director, Alexis Karol.

“After two years of princess musicals, we felt it was - indeed - time to shake things up. Featuring the music of Elvis Presley and inspired by Shakespearean comedies, including Twelfth Night, we expect All Shook Up will delight and entertain our school and community audiences,” she added.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ian Winefordner (middle) and other students will present the “biggest, most exciting production of the year,” says Director Alexis Karol

Tickets are on sale now at lbhs.booktix.com. Students pay $12, adults $17, with premium seats available for $22.

All Shook Up may contain adult themed elements that are not suitable for some audiences, and so parental discretion is advised when purchasing tickets for younger audience members.