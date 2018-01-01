Non Toxic LB organization will participate in LBUSD meeting to raise awareness about toxic pesticides

Non Toxic Laguna Beach, otherwise known as NTLB, a local grassroots organization with more than 200 members, has announced that they’ll be attending an upcoming Laguna Beach Unified School District meeting to voice their concerns about the use of any toxic pesticides on school grounds.

Taking place April 17 during Earth Month, kids and adults together will approach LBUSD and express support for the continuing transition to safer, organic methods of landscaping.

Public comment during open session at the meeting begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the LBUSD office located at 550 Blumont Street.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that there is no safe level of pesticide exposure for children. Pesticides are toxic chemicals, poisons created to kill. They are dangerous for all living things, including adults and pregnant women, and are particularly dangerous to a child’s developing organ systems. Children are at a greater risk because they are developing very rapidly, and have special windows of vulnerability. The effects of exposure to these pesticides may have an impact on developing organs, on maturing systems and functions, and on the developmental process of growth.

There are proven, cost effective and safe options that are non-carcinogenic and non-endocrine disrupting.

NTLB is partnering with Non Toxic Irvine which has worked with its school district and city council to avoid the use of toxic pesticides. The City of Irvine adopted an historic organics-first landscaping policy in Feb 2016.

Non Toxic Laguna Beach was started by locals Christiane Engel and her five-year-old son, Austin. “Most parents do not want to expose children, teachers and school staff to harmful pesticides purely for cosmetic reasons (weed abatement),” said Christiane Engel. “We are here as a resource to help the school district make the full transition to a safe, organic option.”