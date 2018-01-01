Newly restored Hortense Miller house and gardens ready for viewing at Open House on Sat, March 24

On Saturday, March 24, the Friends of Hortense Miller Garden will host an Open House at the newly restored mid-century home and wild gardens that occupy 2.5 acres high above Boat Canyon. The property was once owned by St. Louis native Hortense Miller, who called Laguna Beach home for more than 50 years, and was one of the town’s most colorful and feisty environmentalists. She gave her property to the City in 1976 to protect it from development.

No reservations are necessary for the Open House, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. There will be free art workshops for children age five and up. Sack lunches will be permitted. Due to some steep terrain, walking shoes are recommended.

Submitted photo

Continuous shuttle service will begin at 10 a.m. from the First Church of Christ Scientist parking lot located at 635 High Drive. The last shuttle will leave at 3:20 p.m.

“For more than two years, the Board, along with our dozens of volunteers, have been focused on repairing and restoring Hortense’s home and improving many of the areas along the garden’s various trails,” said Diane Lannon, the incoming president of the Friends of Hortense Miller Garden Board.

Submitted photo

“Outgoing President Marsha Bode led her amazing team on this effort, and the results are just outstanding,” said Lannon. “Our focus will now shift towards building our membership and soliciting additional volunteer gardeners and docents. It takes a lot of people to maintain what Hortense, along with the help of a few friends, basically did by herself until she was 93.”

Currently, an annual membership is $30 and includes invitations to special events throughout the year such as sunset gatherings, the holiday event, and Hortense’s September birthday party. Docent tours of the house and garden are given throughout the year on Thurs and Sat from 9:45 a.m. to noon. The suggested donation is $10 per person.

For more information, visitwww.hortensemillergarden.orgor call (949) 244-2010.