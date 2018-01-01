Morgan, Lochner lead Breakers baseball to victory

Grady Morgan homered for the second straight game and Jack Loechner threw 5 innings, allowing only one run to lead Laguna Beach Breakers Varsity baseball to its second straight win, 7-1 over San Juan Hills. The win evened the Breakers record at 4-4 on the season.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sheri Morgan

Grady Morgan slides to the plate: Breakers give it their best every game

Laguna took the lead in the first after a walk by Morgan, who eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. The Stallions tied it in the top of the third at 1-1, but Morgan’s two-run homer to straight away center in the bottom half put the Breakers ahead for good 3-1. Kolton Freeman’s single later in the inning put Laguna up 4-1.

Meanwhile, Lochner cruised through the Stallions lineup, giving up only one run on four hits, while striking out six. Remy Mackel and Cutter Clawson each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to complete the Breakers dominance on the mound.

The Breakers added three more runs in the sixth. Loechner and Eric Silva both singled and then Michael Kerner followed with an RBI single, his third hit of the day.

Morgan followed with a two RBI double to complete the scoring for Laguna and giving Morgan four RBI’s on the day.

If it doesn’t rain, Breakers battle Calvary Chapel on Friday for the League Opener.