Laguna Beach Seniors and UCI MIND will host a discussion on brain health: ASK THE DOC, March 22

In Orange County, over 84,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and thousands of baby boomers are at ages of highest risk for this disease. UCI MIND’s quarterly ASK THE DOC program provides a unique opportunity for the community to have their most pressing questions answered by Orange County’s experts in brain aging and Alzheimer’s disease research.

Bring your questions about brain health to a panel of expert clinicians and scientists from UCI MIND on Thursday, March 22, from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Senior Center, located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

Moderated by UCI MIND Co-Director, Dr. Joshua Grill, panelists for the program include Dr. Aimee Pierce, Assistant Clinical Professor of Neurology and Medical Director at UCI MIND, Dr. Malcolm Dick, Senior Neuropsychologist at UCI MIND, and Dr. Lindsay Hohsfield, Neuroscientist and Postdoctoral Scholar in Neurobiology and Behavior at UCI.

The program will begin with a brief introduction to brain health and Alzheimer’s disease by Dr. Grill, followed by an open Q&A. Panelists will spend the entire program answering your most pressing questions about age-related brain health and Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, treatment and research.

There is no cost to attend. Light refreshments will be provided by Laguna Beach Seniors. The event is in partnership with Laguna Beach Seniors and the Alzheimer’s Association, who will have resources available at the event.

Register for this Susi Q Senior Center event online at AskUCIMIND.eventbrite.com, or call (949) 824-9475 to reserve your spot. Parking is available in the underground structure.

Located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Seniors has been enhancing the lives of seniors for over 40 years. Mental health support, care management, recreational and educational classes are available and designed for local seniors to promote independence, wellness and community. The Susi Q also is the heart of an ambitious vision called Lifelong Laguna: a community and a nonprofit working together to make the town we love a better place for the rest of our lives. For more information, visit www.thesusiq.com.