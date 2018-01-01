In the hot seat, Mike Garcia, our new Fire Chief answers some questions

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

As reported by Barbara Diamond in Tuesday’s edition, Veteran Long Beach Fire Department command staff member Michael Garcia will take over as Laguna’s 19th Fire Chief on April 30.

City Manager John Pietig announced the appointment last Friday. Garcia was selected from 37 applicants for the job. His official swearing date has yet to be determined. He has more than 32 years of experience in fire service, 28 of them with Long Beach. Twenty of those 28 years were in supervisorial and managerial positions. He served on the command staff for eight years, as Assistant Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief and Acting Fire Chief.

Even though Garcia’s schedule is understandably busy during this transition period, he graciously answered some questions via email.

Stu News: Did you always want to be a firefighter?

Garcia: Yes, during my senior year of high school, I started thinking about what I wanted to do with my life. As I began to seriously consider my future, I realized I wanted to serve and help people. And after having been introduced to the Fire Service (Fire Fighter and Paramedic), it became very clear to me that this was the career path I wanted and needed to pursue.

Stu News: If you hadn’t taken this career path, what other profession would you have wanted to pursue?

Garcia: I honestly don’t know! Growing up, I worked many jobs in different fields including basic retail, sales, construction, and auto mechanics. But each experience just reinforced what I already knew - becoming a firefighter was my calling.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Garcia

Stu News: What do you feel are your biggest challenges coming into the job, other than the aging fire stations?

Garcia: The biggest challenge is coming into a new organization and working with the existing team to identify a future direction, while also building relationships, learning the culture, and discovering the organizational strengths and weaknesses. I am looking forward to working through these challenges and opportunities.

Stu News: In the future, do you foresee implementing community outreach programs to help residents understand the challenges of firefighters in Laguna?

Garcia: I believe that interfacing with the community is essential to increasing awareness and creating a healthy dialogue where community input is encouraged. I have plans to significantly increase the Fire Department’s outreach and accessibility. I look forward to beginning this process and will definitely be reaching out for assistance in making this happen.

Stu News: What are your interests beyond your job?

Garcia: I cherish time with family and friends, whether it is going to the theater, enjoying live music, or a taking a spontaneous trip for some adventure. I love all sports, but my favorite is definitely baseball. I love to get outside and experience the outdoors-mountains, beach, or desert. And lately, I love watching my kids make their life choices as they grow and begin their adult lives.

This information certainly gives us more insight into Laguna Beach’s new Fire Chief, and we all look forward to getting to know him better once he settles into his new position.