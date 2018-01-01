Print | Email

OC League names top athlete standouts from LBHS

OC League has announced top athlete standouts in Girls Water Polo and Soccer, as well as Boys Soccer. Several top athletes from Laguna Beach High School were named.

Shanai Mae Auguis (Junior), Camila Reese and Jayd Sprague (Sophomores), and Alden Kramer (Senior) were named to the 2018 Girls Soccer All-Orange Coast League First Team. Second Team honors went to Haylee Jarvis (Senior), Brittain Sammons and Kerin Odera (Juniors).

2018 Boys Soccer Orange Coast League All-League First Team honors went to Sterling Butler and Carson Cushing (Seniors). Second Team was awarded to Jet Rocha (Sophomore) and Jacob Pietig (Senior).

The Orange Coast League Girls Water Polo All-League Teams 2018 named Thea Walsh (Senior) the League Champion MVP

Thea Walsh, pictured here with her parents, was named the Orange Coast League Girls Water Polo MVP; Walsh, a senior at LBHS, is headed to Stanford in the fall to play water polo

First Team honors went to Sophia Lucas, Evan Tinger, and Alex Peros (Seniors). Second Team was awarded to Alana Evans and Isabel Riches (Seniors).

