On March 22, LBBC presents Wild and Beautiful: A Natural History of Open Spaces in Orange County

Laguna Beach is home to many beautiful open spaces where people can walk, see wildflowers, and commune with nature. The Beautification Council will present an enlightening talk about these natural spaces on Thursday, March 22 at Montage Resort. This lecture on the natural history of the beautiful open spaces of Orange County and Laguna Beach is free to the public.

Dr. Allan Schoenherr will speak about the natural history of Orange County

Speaker Dr. Allan Schoenherr is an emeritus Professor of Ecology at Fullerton College. He also has taught a variety of ecology classes at UC Irvine and Cal State at Fullerton. He has taught extension courses on desert biology for the University of California at Riverside and California State University, San Bernardino.

A recognized authority on California, he is the author of two major books on the State: “A Natural History of California and Wild and Beautiful” and “A Natural History of Open Spaces in Orange County.”

The lecture will take place on Thursday March 22 at Montage Resort, 30801 Coast Hwy in Room 266.

Free valet parking will be provided by Montage Resort.

For more information and to RSVP, contact George Weiss at (949) 295-0832 or email George at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .