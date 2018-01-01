The dark side of green, and how wallpaper may have killed Napoleon

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

When we think of green and its connection to people, it’s usually St. Patrick who comes to mind (with the accompanying shamrocks, leprechauns, and good luck).

But it has a strange tie to another well-known person in history, Napoleon Bonaparte, yes, that short French dude. It is suspected that green played a role in his demise.

According to www.knowledgenuts.com, in 1775, Carl Wilhelm Scheele developed a dye that would become known as “Scheele’s green.” The color, which used arsenic, sadly became popular for children’s bedrooms as well as dresses, and fatally poisoned many people.

Skip ahead to 1821, when Napoleon Bonaparte died on St. Helena Island in exile.

At the time, it was considered mysterious that he had arsenic traces in his hair, but as Finlay writes in The Brilliant History of Color in Art, in 1980 a stolen swatch of Napoleon’s bedroom wallpaper surfaced – and tested positive for Scheele’s green fleur-de-lys dye.

This wallpaper covered many rooms of Napoleon’s exile home. Due to the humidity of St. Helena Island, the arsenic could have very well poisoned Napoleon while he rested in bed.

Unfortunately, when the dye gets damp, it also gets moldy and releases arsenic into the air, and may have contributed to his death.