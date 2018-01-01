SchoolPower Executive Director Robin Rounaghi announces her departure

SchoolPower Executive Director Robin Rounaghi announced her departure from the organization on Monday.

Rounaghi started volunteering for SchoolPower when her oldest son was in kindergarten; he’s now a sophomore in college. After many years as a trustee and board leader (including two stints as President), and the last five years growing the organization as Executive Director, Rounaghi has announced that she will be leaving SchoolPower this summer.

SchoolPower wishes her all the best as she starts the next chapter of her career, and is grateful for her extraordinary leadership and endless enthusiasm throughout the years.

“I can’t imagine an organization of any type, anywhere, being better served than the way SchoolPower, LBUSD and our entire community has been served by Robin Rounaghi,” says SchoolPower supporter and Endowment board member Brent Martini.

“Partnering with Robin over the last five years has been one of the most enriching and productive relationships I’ve enjoyed in my 58 years. It all starts with Robin’s complete commitment to our kids, which is always at the forefront. It was beautiful to watch Robin be the caretaker and enabler of the goals and aspirations of the teachers, district leaders and parents. Robin has been a wonderful gift to our community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Robin Rounaghi as pictured a few years ago in Laguna Life & People

Some highlights of Rounaghi’s many accomplishments during her tenure include:

Building a stronger, more productive partnership with LBUSD, including elevating collaboration and impact regarding Fund-a-Need initiatives, Large Grants, and Teacher Grant Process.

Increasing participation of the Laguna Beach business community, including the creation of the Real Estate Honor Roll.

Improving SchoolPower’s operations, adding policies and procedures to provide sustainability.

Expanding SchoolPower’s outreach, resulting in greater participation among all school families.

“SchoolPower has been like a second family to me. My belief in our organization and its mission is as strong as ever. It is the strength of our board leadership, our staff, our generous supporters, and our educators that gives me confidence that the progress we’ve made will continue,” says Rounaghi. She is committed to supporting the search process for her replacement and laying the groundwork for a smooth transition.

After her departure this summer, she plans to spend more time with her dad, who is fighting Parkinson’s, and her mom, his full-time caregiver. Going forward, Rounaghi says, “I’m excited to see what SchoolPower accomplishes in the years ahead. I look forward to supporting SchoolPower as a donor and a very well-behaved event guest.”

SchoolPower will be posting the open Executive Director position on its website, job sites and locally. To learn more about SchoolPower, go to www.lbschoolpower.org.