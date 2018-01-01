LBHS receives California Award of Merit for civic education program

Laguna Beach High School is among seven Orange County schools recognized by the California Courts system for its efforts to engage students in civic learning. An Award of Merit was presented to Laguna Beach High School for its civic learning practices in Advanced Placement (AP) European History and its Model United Nations (MUN) program.

Co-sponsored by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, the award is now in its sixth year and is designed to celebrate successful efforts to engage students in civic learning and to identify at each grade span effective models that can be replicated.

There were more than 70 California public schools recognized for efforts to engage students in civic learning.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Unusual view of LBHS, capturing its unique setting

Schools earn points if students are engaging in any of the six proven practices in civic education, including classroom instruction, discussion of current events, service learning, extracurricular activities, school governance, and simulations of democratic processes.

“In AP European History students study the causes and effects of poverty throughout European history and then in small groups choose one topic related to their studies that they would like to address,” said Laguna Beach High School World History and Advanced Placement European History teacher, Heather Hanson.

“Together they must develop an action plan, perform ten hours of service, and reflect on their learning. Service learning requires students to make deeper connections to what they’re learning while giving them an opportunity to make a difference in their communities,” she added.

“In MUN, students have the opportunity to engage in meaningful simulations of the democratic processes throughout the year, including planning and executing their own MUN conference, often addressing the most pressing issues of the day,” said US Government and Model United Nations teacher, Jonathan Todd. He continued, “Both programs empower students with the knowledge and the tools they will need for informed civic action now and in the future.”

Winners are selected from each grade span by a panel of experts based on the depth and breadth of their civic learning classes, clubs, and programs. All winners are featured on the California Courts Civic Learning Awards Web page at www.courts.ca.gov/23201.