Arts Marketing Workshop explores entrepreneurial development and collaboration on April 7

Artists and arts organizations are invited to this free workshop to be held on Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Susi Q Community Center.

At this workshop, titled Beyond Marketing: Making Community, presenters Roseann Weiss and Con Christeson invite artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives of all kinds to step aside for a few hours from traditional marketing and selling practices.

This experiential workshop asks participants to speak, listen, and make visible the places in the community they inhabit.

(L-R) Roseann Weiss and Con Christeson

Once imagined and described, attendees can begin to map an arts environment that is about cooperation and collaboration, community and opportunity.

This workshop explores artist/entrepreneurial professional development who live/work/play in this unique place.

Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St. Call (949) 464-6645 for more information. Space is limited.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach

For more information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or register at https://clb_artsmarketingworkshop.eventbrite.com.