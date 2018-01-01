Laguna Beach Library hosts 20th Annual Poetry Contest, dedicated to the memory of John Gardiner

During the month of April, which is National Poetry Month, Laguna Beach Library (LBL) presents its 20th Annual Poetry Contest, this year dedicated to the memory of John Gardiner, Laguna Beach’s legendary poet. Last year, he served as Master of Ceremonies at the winners’ reception, where he hosted a public reading of winning poems from the community poetry contest.

2017 Annual Poetry Contest winners

The theme is “Seascape Sonnets,” and entries will be accepted from April 1 - 30.

This event is for all ages, and there will be winners in all categories.

Submissions are accepted physically at the Library or electronically. (See email address below.)

Entrants may submit up to three original poems (each poem must include, name, address, phone number or email, and grade level, or pre-school or adult).

One of the 2016 Poetry Contest winners reads her poem

Winning poets will be notified by late May. Original poems cannot be returned.

Courtesy of Friends of Laguna Beach Library, prizes of $25 - $100 gift certificates will be awarded.

For more information on Friends of the Library, go to www.friendsofthelagunabeachlibrary.org.

LBL is located at 363 Glenneyre St. Call (949) 497-1733 for more information, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .