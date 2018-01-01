It’s a Banner Day: Banner competition winners are announced for 2018

On March 12, the Arts Commission reviewed 21 submissions and selected designs by Bill Atkins, Al Esquerra, Kelly Hartigan Goldstein and Cydette Vikander as winners for the 2018 Banner Competition.

Submitted photo

(L-R) Bill Atkins, Al Esquerra, Kelly Hartigan Goldstein, and Cydette Vikander

The completed banners will be displayed at Main Beach starting in May.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.