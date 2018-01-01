Goodbye, LCAD kneelers; Hello, Canyon walkers

Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) has announced the upcoming unveiling of Canyon Walkers, a trio of heroic-scale figurative sculptures installed along Laguna Canyon Road at LCAD’s Main Campus.

A public ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on April 26. The public is welcome to witness this historic moment in LCAD and Laguna Beach history.

Visitors are also welcome to The Dennis and Leslie Power Library at LCAD Main Campus, which will exhibit materials related to the development of Canyon Walkers. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The sculptures are titled, The Art Student, Hiker and Companion, and Traveler, all conceived and designed by Brittany Ryan, lead LCAD sculpture faculty and BFA Drawing + Painting and MFA Painting alumna (2007 and 2010), who led a team of talented LCAD student sculptors: Elizabeth Alvarez (Illustration w/ Drawing + Painting Emphasis and Sculpture minor, 2016), Maxwell Gerber (Game Art: 3D Character, 2017), Charlie Goering (Drawing + Painting, 2016), and Atiyeh Hess (Animation, 2017).

Submitted photo

The kneeling women will be replaced with Canyon Walkers

“Canyon Walkers will complement and capture the free-thinking, artistic spirit of Laguna Canyon,” said LCAD President Jonathan Burke. “Each figure tells a story of Laguna Canyon archetypes whose stories in this unique environment will live on for future generations.

Canyon Walkers began in January 2016 when Ryan and Burke discussed the replacement of the three, two-times life-size female figure sculptures that have marked the College’s Main Campus for nearly ten years. They were cast in plaster and intended to last for five years. After numerous repairs, the elements and proximity to the beach have degraded them necessitating replacement.

First large-scale public art installation for Brittany Ryan

This will be the first large-scale public art installation for Ryan, a professional artist with gallery representation who has exhibited at Festival of Arts for four years and has participated in Laguna Art Museum’s Palette to Palate and annual art auction events.

In 2015, she received the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant. Last year, Ryan was commission to create a sculpture of LCAD Co-Founder, Nellie Gail Moulton. The work was presented to the recipient of the LCAD Creative Partnership Award at its 26th Annual Collector’s Choice Art Auction and Gala.

Additional sculptures to note on LCAD’s Main Campus include the newest Richard MacDonald’s over life-size iconic sculpture, The Butterfly. MacDonald’s powerful duo, Allonge is also on exhibition at LCAD East Campus in the administration building.

