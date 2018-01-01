Gene Felder gives a talk entitled “Brief History of Laguna Beach” on Thurs, March 22 at 6 p.m. at LAM

Gene Felder, former president of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, gives a talk on the goings-on about town in the heyday of the Laguna Beach Art Association (LBAA) on Thursday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum (LAM).

LAM traces its origins to the Laguna Beach Art Association, formed in 1918 and incorporated in 1920 with the artist Edgar Payne as president.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LB Historical Society

From 1910 – 1918 (the year the Art Museum began construction) horse races were commonly held along Forest Ave

At first the members met and showed their works in a converted board-and-batten cottage. In 1929, after successful fundraising drive headed by the artist Anna Hills, they opened a grand, custom-built gallery designed by the well-known Los Angeles architect Myron Hunt. This survives as the Steele Gallery within the present museum building.

The founding of the LBAA began the story of Laguna Beach as an art colony and the story of Laguna Art Museum, which celebrates 100 years in 2018.

Advance tickets are recommended. Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org for more information, or call (949) 494-8971 x203.