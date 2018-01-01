Early Development Index Community Task Force presents Passport to Learning event

On Sat, March 24, the Laguna Beach Early Development Index (EDI) Community Task Force invites the community to participate in a “Passport to Learning” event at The Boys and Girls Club, designed to help families with young children build fine and gross motor skills and effective communication strategies for school success.

“I am excited to include the entire family in a learning experience in which parents will learn, through play, [about the] essential foundational skills for school,” said Cheri Francis-Boegman, a licensed occupational therapist that will help facilitate the event.

Throughout the event, families will be invited to travel between engaging learning stations to receive free resources and professional guidance via a licensed and/or credentialed specialist designed to support and encourage school readiness. Lakeshore Learning will be in attendance to offer free door prizes and early learning resources for young families.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Boys and Girls Club, Laguna Canyon

“Creating opportunities for specialists and parents to come together to model and share research-based activities that are proven to be effective to improve school readiness is very rewarding,” said Irene White, director of special education for Laguna Beach Unified School District.

She continued, “The district takes pride in working with our local preschools and organizations, I would like to think that no single child can get lost provided their parents are actively participating in our offerings. We are truly invested in every child even before they start in our schools.”

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to book their reservations for the learning adventure to Sandee Bandettini at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Monday, March 19. Spanish translation services will be available.

This event is sponsored by the Laguna Beach EDI Community Task Force. The EDI task force is dedicated to promoting academic, social-emotional, and physical readiness for young children.