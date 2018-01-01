Local March For Our Lives event at Main Beach this Saturday will mirror national marches

On Saturday, March 24, the students and families of the national March For Our Lives movement will take to the streets all over the country to demand that students’ lives and safety become a priority, and to seek an end to gun violence in our schools and communities.

And locally, retired teacher Anne Caenn, along with Ginger Osborne, is organizing a March For Our Lives at Main Beach.

“I have no idea how many might show up. There’s a big rally in Santa Ana from 2 – 5 p.m., I believe, so many people are going there,” Anne says.

Anne says she has no personal negative experience with guns. “I had a pistol when I lived alone years ago and a rifle for skeet shooting when I lived in Oregon,” she says. “[But] as a child of the ‘60s, it is important to me to show support for students taking the lead, when our leaders have not, to end gun violence.”

Laguna Beach’s March for our Lives is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon this Saturday at Main Beach.