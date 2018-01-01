Meet Moose, a sweet, silky, mostly toothless terrier mix who needs someone with a big heart

Moose is our Pet of the Week. He is a six-year-old neutered male, a silky terrier mix. He is going to need special care, for he has lost most of his teeth. His owner recently passed away, so Moose will need a new home to take him in.

Moose is a small, quiet dog, and will do best in a home without small children. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Moose adopted as soon as possible.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.