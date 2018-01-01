New West Guitar Group plays jazz on March 28, presented by Laguna Beach Live!

New West Guitar Group (NWGG) has developed a widespread reputation as one of the premier guitar ensembles in the world. Featuring guitarists Perry Smith (NYC), John Storie (LA), and Will Brahm (LA), they perform recognizable covers, jazz standards and exciting originals. They’ll play at [seven-degrees] on March 28 at 6 p.m. as part of Laguna Beach Live’s Jazz Wednesdays.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

New West Guitar Group

The New West Guitar Group has released five instrumental albums over the last 10 years. Each project features their unique style of laid-back virtuosity through expert arrangements crafted by the members of the group.

The last concert in Laguna Beach Live! Jazz 2018 Winter series is on April 11 featuring Josh Nelson, followed by a benefit concert with jazz vocalist Leslie Lewis on April 25.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Concerts are 6 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.