Print | Email

New West Guitar Group plays jazz on March 28, presented by Laguna Beach Live!

New West Guitar Group (NWGG) has developed a widespread reputation as one of the premier guitar ensembles in the world. Featuring guitarists Perry Smith (NYC), John Storie (LA), and Will Brahm (LA), they perform recognizable covers, jazz standards and exciting originals. They’ll play at [seven-degrees] on March 28 at 6 p.m. as part of Laguna Beach Live’s Jazz Wednesdays.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

New West Guitar Group

The New West Guitar Group has released five instrumental albums over the last 10 years. Each project features their unique style of laid-back virtuosity through expert arrangements crafted by the members of the group.

The last concert in Laguna Beach Live! Jazz 2018 Winter series is on April 11 featuring Josh Nelson, followed by a benefit concert with jazz vocalist Leslie Lewis on April 25.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Concerts are 6 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. 

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Lynette Brasfield is our Features Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster.

Katie Ford is our Ad Designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Cameron Gillespie, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers and/or columnists.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are the staff photographers.

Stacia Stabler is our Instagram Manager.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.