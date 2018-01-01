OC legal community joins forces to get suits –

of the clothing kind, to support job seekers

The Orange County legal community has joined together during the month of March for its 8th Annual Suits for a Cause clothing drive to support the job seekers of nonprofit WHW, which provides the unemployed and underemployed the skills and resources they need to get and keep a good job. WHW (formerly Women Helping Women) and 69 law firms and legal businesses and organizations are working together to donate professional suits for one of the nonprofit’s largest clothing drives of the year. The suit donations will help complete a look so essential for job seekers.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach’s Schlau Rogers law firm is participating in the “Suits for a Cause” clothing drive. Pictured are Principal Attorneys

Matt Schlau (left) and Joshua Rogers.

The Suits for a Cause clothing drive will conclude with a celebratory luncheon on Thursday, March 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Orange County Bar Association located at 4101 Westerly Place in Newport Beach. During the luncheon, Justice Eileen C. Moore will provide an exclusive presentation on “Gender Issues in the U.S. Supreme Court and Hollywood Movies” which will look at law and culture with regard to women, including how issues involving women have evolved in the nation’s highest court and how the movie industry has portrayed women at these same times. Her presentation is MCLE certified and fulfills the Elimination of Bias requirement fro attorneys.

WHW helps people get and keep good jobs including through educating job seekers on relevant social media strategies, elevator speeches, networking, mock interviews, informational interviews, Skype interviews, business cards, digital resumes, personal branding and marketing strategies that enable a candidate to clearly demonstrate the value they bring to an employer. WHW is the only agency in Orange County addressing these items and more within a comprehensive employment support program provided to all job seekers at no cost.

WHW accepts donations year-round including clothing donations at its Irvine location at 2803 McGaw Ave. At WHW, 100 percent of every dollar donated goes directly to making an impact, more than 80 percent of job seekers obtain a job within three months and 90 percent of those keep that job, which increases their household income by over 300 percent.

For more information about Suits for a Cause and the full list of participating legal firms, groups and companies visithttp://whw.org/contribute/suits-for-a-cause.