Supervisor Lisa Bartlett will address LCC about FAA overflights and Aliso Creek estuary restoration

The next Laguna Canyon Conservancy dinner meeting will be held Monday, April 2, and the guest speaker will be Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

Topics will range from John Wayne over-flight noise, efforts to Save Aliso Creek, as well as restoring the Aliso Creek estuary.

The County and City of Laguna Beach reached an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration with the goal to minimize low-altitude noisy planes. The FAA agrees to avoid directing pilots to make early turns off established routes except for safety reasons.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

The Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a $100 million project with significant implications for Aliso Creek and regional wilderness areas. It will be the Orange County Board of Supervisors who will decide whether to certify the project’s Environmental Impact Report.

The LCC monthly dinner meeting no longer meets at Tivoli Terrace on the Festival of Arts grounds. The LCC dinner meetings are now at Tivoli Too! at the Art-A-Fair at 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and may be paid at the door with prior reservations.

After 28 years, the LCC Board has increased dues and dinner prices. Beginning in 2018, dues are $15 per person per calendar year.

Those wishing to attend should make reservations by emailing Max Brown at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling (949) 235-8277. Space is limited.