Princeton ranks LCAD the world’s top 12th graduate & the 20th top undergraduate school for game design

Laguna College of Art and Design, LCAD, earned a 12th ranking on The Princeton Review’s just-released list saluting the top 25 graduate schools for game design for 2018, and 20th on its list for Top 50 Game Design: Undergrad.

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on its 2017 survey of 150 institutions in the US, Canada, and abroad offering game design degree programs or courses. The 40-question survey gathered data on everything from the schools’ game design academic offerings and lab facilities to their graduates’ starting salaries and career achievements. More than 40 data points in four areas (academics, faculty, technology, and career) were analyzed to tally the lists.

“LCAD is honored to receive these recognitions,” said Hélène Garrison, Ph.D., provost at LCAD. “Both our BFA program in Game Art and our MFA program in Art of Game Design uphold high standards of excellence. We thank our Chair of Game Art, Gavin Rich, our Art of Game Design chair, Sandy Appleöff-Lyons, both program’s illustrious faculty members, and our talented and hard-working students for setting the educational and professional benchmarks that earned us these high rankings.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“It has long been our mission to help students find and get into the best programs for their needs and interests,” said Robert Franek, Editor-in-Chief for The Princeton Review. “For students aspiring to work in the exciting field of game design, we strongly recommend Laguna College of Art and Design and each of the other top schools that made our 2018 lists. These schools offer extraordinary opportunities to launch a career in this industry. They have outstanding faculties and great facilities which will give students the skills and experience they need to pursue a career in this dynamic and burgeoning field.”

The Princeton Review’s full report is on this project at www.princetonreview.com/game-design and also features a companion list of “Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Game Design.” It includes profiles of the schools with application information and links to the school sites.

For the sixth consecutive year, The Princeton Review teamed up with PC Gamer, a monthly magazine published by Future plc as its reporting partner for this project. PC Gamer has a feature on the list in its May issue available on newsstands March 27. The feature has information on some of the schools’ unique programs, class offerings, prominent professors, and alumni.

The Princeton Review developed its “Top Game Design Schools” project in 2009 with assistance from a national advisory board that helped design the survey instrument and methodology. Board members included administrators and faculty from respected game design programs, and professionals from some of the top gaming companies.

The Princeton Review is also known for its annual rankings of colleges, business schools, and law schools in dozens of categories it reports on its site, and for its books including The Best 382 Colleges and Colleges That Pay You Back. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University.

For more information, visit www.lcad.edu.