Police Files

Road-rager assaults local woman, grabs her by the hair and slams her to the ground

On Saturday, March 17, at 5:21 p.m., a Laguna Beach resident reported that a man got out of his vehicle and assaulted her at Glenneyre Street and Laguna Avenue, near the Laguna Beach Library.

The woman and her friend said that the man first yelled derogatory comments and hate slurs at them while they were crossing Glenneyre Street in a marked crosswalk. The suspect then got out of his vehicle, grabbed the woman by her hair and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground.

According to the report, the woman was trying to de-escalate the situation when she was slammed to the ground.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his forties, approximately 5’ 5” tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, baseball cap, and sunglasses.

LBPD detectives are currently working on the case. Anyone who has any additional information or who may have seen the incident is encouraged to call the police department at (949) 497-0710.

Suspected drug dealer leaves car running for hours on Anita St, is no longer running his business

Also on Saturday, in the 400 block of Anita Street, at 12:52 p.m., it was reported that a gray 2010 Nissan Altima had been parked with the car running for three hours and 32 minutes, since 8:20 a.m. that morning.

According to a witness, the vehicle had very dark windows, so it wasn’t possible to see in. The concern was that someone might be inside and need help but caution was obviously necessary.

LBPD responded to the report and Jared Shouna, 23, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested for possession of drugs for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Drugs found in the car included baggies of heroin that weighed 2.8 gross grams and 2.9 gross grams, a baggie of methamphetamine, weighing 1.6 gross grams, marijuana in a tin, weighing 5.5 gross grams, and marijuana from a red canister, weighing 4.5 net grams.

“Per the suspect’s comment [at the time of his arrest], the cost of heroin is $70 per gram,” said LBPD Spokesperson Jordan Villwock.

Shouna was taken into custody with bail set at $30,000.