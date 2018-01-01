Water District urges support for PMMC’s proposed recycled water treatment system

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach County Water District officials urge customers to support the Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s proposed recycled water treatment system.

The project would save about 5.5 million gallons of water a year, according to Renae Hinchey, general manager of the district.

“As the water district’s second largest water user next to the city, the project will not only decrease the center’s water usage, but also decrease energy usage associated with water usage,” Hinchey said recently.

Hinchey urges the public to write letters of support for the project, which can be helpful in applying for grants to fund the construction of the treatment system, which will also reduce sewer discharge from the Center.

The project includes construction of a 2,000 square-foot concrete pad to support the installation of an ozone building, in which machines clean and treat stored water, as well as sand filters and recovery tanks.

Also proposed are concrete hardscaping, a walkway behind the facility, a 5,000-gallon isolation tank, storm water conveyance features, deck and walkway drains and a retaining wall. A fence would have to be moved 10 feet into the gravel lot at the north end of one of the two lots on which the facility sits.

As proposed the project meets the requirements of providing filtered, temperature controlled, ozonated and/or chlorinated fresh water, according to the City staff evaluation of the concept.

The concept was approved by the City Council.

All costs associated with building, installing and maintaining the system, related improvements and fence relocation would be borne by the Center. However, the improvements become the property of the City, which owns both 20612 and 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, according to Assistant City Manager Krista Johnson.

Center Executive Director Keith Matassa spoke at the March Laguna Canyon Conservancy Dinner to introduce the proposed project to the conservancy members, who stay abreast of any major projects in the canyon.

Hinchey and Water District board member Debbie Neev attended the dinner to express the District’s support for the project.

“We are very excited about the project,” said Hinchey. “It will raise public awareness for water conservation and recycling and conserve our most precious natural resource.”

Matassa said he will be available to speak to other groups if requested. For more information contact John Kinney at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Krista Higuchi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .