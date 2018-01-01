Whodunit? Thurston’s Forensics Team is on the case!

Story and photos by MAGGI HENRIKSON

There was a gruesome crime aboard the Pilgrim on Monday morning. Well, at least there was evidence of a crime. But was there a murder, and who did it? Team Thurston will find out.

The Thurston Middle School Forensic Crime Team is a club of about 40 students, led by social studies teacher, Michelle Martinez. In a mock simulation, the club learns about science and technology, analysis and investigation – with a little creative writing thrown in, as the students make the script for the crime that will play out.

Lead investigators Keegan Thomas and Cassidy Morgan

The year is 1585, and the place is Roanoke. Queen Elizabeth I sent a group of settlers to establish an English colony on the island, off the coast of what is now North Carolina. The colony was founded by Sir Walter Raleigh. (By 1590 the entire colony had disappeared without a trace, but that’s a mystery for another day.)

Thurston’s Forensic Crime Team club has scripted a scenario whereby Sir Walter Raleigh has a nearly identical brother who is murdered in a case of mistaken identity. Did John White do it? He was pretty mad at Raleigh’s decisions and treatment of the natives. Circumstantial evidence links him to the crime, but science needs to play its part too.

Fast forward to 2018, and enter the Thurston team’s technology. For starters, on the deck of the Pilgrim (in this case, it’s christened the “Royal Ark”), docked in Dana Point Harbor, they have “blood” spills to analyze and there appears to be an axe used. Chilling!

Tess Genske gets ready to operate the student-created underwater GoPro robot

Next, there’s someone logging in everyone who had access to the crime scene. Then the search crew arrives. There’s no body found yet, so they’ll use their underwater robot go-pro camera to search the salty depths. Maybe the body sank beneath the waves.

There’s a Thurston first-team of crime scene investigators and a second team to thoroughly scour for every bit of evidence. There are witness interviewers, team evidence collectors and medical examiners, coroners and real body bags.

Harbormaster and OC Sheriff’s Office Dive Team Supervisor, Larry Packard, demonstrates for Mrs. Martinez and her students underwater recovery techniques

On hand to help with instructive, real-life underwater search and recovery methods is Larry Packard, Harbormaster and Supervisor for the Orange County Sherriff’s Office Dive Team. And on hand, via Skype and a camera robot she can control, is Mrs. Martinez’s daughter, Noelle, who is a real-life forensic scientist, beaming live from her home in Scotland. She gives pointers and advice (“Lift the cover by the corner to reveal the body. You don’t want the fabric covering the body to touch the ground.” …And other such useful tips.)

Eww! Forensics expert uncovers the “dead”…and it’s not Sir Walter Raleigh!

Can I join this club? It looks like so much fun. I wish I were in seventh grade again. And all the students seem to be having a blast, while still learning all the appropriate curriculum-required background.

Cassidy Morgan is the co-lead investigator with Keegan Thomas, both eighth graders. Cassidy said she loves it and it’s her second year in the club. She’s learned to take evidence, “First fingerprints, and then you process the evidence. You wash it in water, then soapy water, and water again.” Keegan, in his third year in the club, said, “Even if I’m not going to use this for a career, I’m learning life skills and science, for sure.”

The culmination of the story will result in a mock trial held at Thurston on June 2 (at the Black Box theater – public can come, but there’s limited seating). Last year’s murder resulted in two trials, so 24 club members got to play the jury. We’ll just have to see how John White’s defense holds up this year. His defense or conviction will be backed up by a virtual reality video created by the team to simulate what happened.

Mrs. Martinez created the club with the backing and support from an Innovation in Education grant from Cox Communications. Martinez designed the program to teach students how to analyze and apply critical thinking to real-life problem solving. For the past three years, Cox Communications has provided Innovation in Education grants for the program, which follows Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) standards for 21st Century learning.