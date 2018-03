Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Keith Greer was “on it” … He knew first thing where to find this mural, on Glenneyre, between Alta Vista and Upland. Did you know where this is?

Keith is a Laguna walker, as are several of our correct answering winners:

Rich Harkey, Bundy Kinder, William Kail, Catherine Toohey, Janene F, and Bonnie Drury.

Thanks for playing! Look for a new challenge on Friday.

Click on photo for a larger image