FOA expands management to address growing needs: Randy Querry appointed director of safety & security

The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, Orange County’s most iconic cultural landmark, has appointed Randy Querry as the Festival’s new Director of Safety and Security.

“The Festival has entered a time of significant growth, and with that comes the need for expanded guidance and expertise. We are privileged to have an individual of Randy’s background, professionalism and community awareness join us as part of the Festival’s management team,” said Festival of Arts President David Perry. “His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we address the ever-evolving interest of our patrons, volunteers, employees and the community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Randy Querry is FOA’s new Director of Safety and Security

Querry is responsible for overseeing the safety and security of the Festival’s patrons, staff, artists, volunteers and property. He joins the Festival’s senior management team as a retired Police Lieutenant for the City of Newport Beach, where he served for 28 years as the Area 1 Commander in the Patrol Division and as a member of the Management Team. While at NBPD Randy also supervised the K9 Program, Bicycle/ATV Program, and the Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with a team dedicated to offering world-class art and stunning, cultural, live performances,” said Querry. “To be able to contribute to the Festival and help enhance the experience for its patrons, volunteers, exhibitors and the community is an honor.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Seagull’s eye view of the Festival grounds at night

The Festival of Arts grounds is home to some of California’s favorite outdoor summer events including the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, offering live music, hands-on art activities, exhibitions of local student artwork, and a wide variety of special events.

Since opening in 1932, thousands of artists have shown and sold their work at the Festival of Arts, and the work of many of the artists is featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities, and museums around the world.

The Fresh Faces 2018 Exhibit runs now through June 11 at the Festival of Arts Third Floor Gallery at Wells Fargo Bank in Laguna Beach.

The 2018 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will take place July 5 – September 1 with general admission tickets starting at $10 per person. The Pageant of the Masters will run nightly July 7 – Sept 1, with advance tickets now available starting at $15 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.