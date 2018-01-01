Holy Week services begin on Palm Sunday, March 25 at LB United Methodist Church

Holy Week services will be ushered in at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church on Palm Sunday, March 25. Pastor Lynn Francis’s sermon will be “Hail the King,” and children will join the Chancel Choir in providing music for the congregation.

All are invited to “Worship Around the Table”, partaking of a simple meal as well as joining together for Holy Communion at 6:30 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, March 29.

On Good Friday, March 30, the choir will sing at the service of Tenebrae, which will be held at 7 p.m. The purpose of Tenebrae is to recreate the betrayal, abandonment and agony of the events of Good Friday and the service is left unfinished until Easter Sunday.

LBUMC will host the 6 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service at Main Beach, Laguna for the 23rd straight year on April 1. The church’s contemporary music group, Joyful Noise, will offer music. Free coffee also will be available. Attendees are invited to bring flowers to decorate the empty cross. It’s also a good idea to bring chairs and blankets to ward off the morning chill.

Easter will be celebrated at the regular 10 a.m. service with joyous music and Pastor Francis’s sermon, “It’s a New Day!” Music will fill the church as trumpets herald the day and the Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir, JuBellation, will perform. All will be invited to join in the “Hallelujah Chorus” as the service concludes.

Following the service, an Easter Egg hunt will be held on the church grounds for all children in attendance.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the street from the Gelson’s shopping center. For additional information, check out the church’s website, www.lbumc.org or call (949) 499-3088.