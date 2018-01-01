Laguna Presbyterian Church, celebrating Easter in LB since 1917, invites residents to Holy Week services

Laguna Presbyterian Church, which last year celebrated its 100th anniversary, has announced details about its 101st Easter services, which promise to be as moving as ever.

On March 25, Palm Sunday Worship Services take place at 8:30 and 10 a.m. (including Sunday School), with Children’s Palm Processional at 10 a.m.

On March 29, Maundy Thursday Worship and Communion Service take place at 7 p.m. Nursery Care will be available at this family friendly service as well as at the March 30 Good Friday’s Worship Service at 7 p.m.

Submitted photo

The Empty Tomb, Wayne Pascall

On April 1, Easter Sunday Worship Services will take place at 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m., and will include a message by Dr. Jerry Tankersley. Music will be led by Chancel Choir, Bell Choir, Praise Team, Organ, Band, Piano and Brass. Nursery care will be available at all services.

At 9:30 a.m. Students/Youth Center will take place, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., the church has scheduled a “Walking with Jesus” program for children from Pre K – fifth grade.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave. Call (949) 494-7555 or visit www.lagunapreschurch.org for more information.