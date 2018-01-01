OC finally wakes up to the importance of shelters for the homeless: But they need more than shelter

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Seems like the County of Orange has suddenly woken up to the need to create affordable housing and/or shelters for those who for reasons of ill health, mental illness, bad fortune, or simply low-paying jobs and family commitments, find themselves homeless and on the streets.

The “recently discovered” $70 million should help in this endeavor (along with the additional $20 million committed by the Orange County Board of Supervisors last week), though cities are ramping up their objections to the proposal. Time will tell where, and if, these shelters are built as proposed in Irvine, Huntington Beach and Laguna Niguel.

Laguna Beach has been a leader

In the meantime, Laguna Beach has for a long time led the way in providing shelter, and – more than shelter – programs at the ASL and through nonprofits that focus on giving homeless people the tools to find their way back to productive lives.

Don Sciortino, founder of the nonprofit Net-Works, has befriended many homeless people over the years. And what he wants the community to realize is that while Laguna does take relatively good care of its homeless men and women compared to most other cities in Orange County, at least as far as shelter is concerned, there’s still at least one component lacking – and that’s better communication and understanding on both sides of the equation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

L-R: Gary Madsen, Emanuel Wood, Gene Sottosanto (project manager and ecologist), Dave Finkle, Don Sciortino (visionary) and Wylie Harrison – at work last year with Helping Hands From the Homeless

“These are individuals,” he points out. “Instead of grouping them all together as ‘the homeless,’ we need to understand that each has his or her own story. And no one makes major changes in isolation, but through the connection with another person or community.

“Most are as afraid to reach out to you, as you might be to reach out to them. But a connected and shared life is the best and healthiest way to live in Laguna Beach.”

Sciortino is hardly naïve – he realizes the challenges – but he’s someone who confronts challenges head-on, often with heartwarming results

Won’t You Be My Neighbor barbecue is planned for March 30

So it is that Sciortino, along with Stu News Laguna, KX 93.5 and The Kitchen in the Canyon, is sponsoring a “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” barbecue in Heisler Park.

“This is not a token event to have a meal with the homeless. It’s an intentional coming together to break down barriers, the walls of separation, of fear, that keep us invisible to each other,” he says.

The barbecue will take place on March 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at Heisler Park, corner of Myrtle and Cliff Drive.

The event will also include music by some of the homeless men, as well as by Zach Churchill, Eric Henderson, and James Clay Garrison.

“Around the table we become friends, family and community,” says Sciortino.

Sciortino is also the founder of Helping Hands from the Homeless, a program that matches residents who need help with basic tasks, with local homeless people who work for $11 an hour – gifted by Net-Works.

For more information – or if you’d like to help out by bringing food – contact Don Sciortino at 949-328-7230.