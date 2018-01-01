Barbara’s Column

Leaders lunch, share

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted a meet-and-greet Tuesday at Tivoli Terrace.

About 100 representatives of local businesses or non-profits attended the 30th annual Leadership Luncheon, at which participants gathered to exchange information about themselves and the organization they represent. They were welcomed by Chamber President David Rubel.

“I hope you all had a chance to mingle, exchange business cards and we hope you will learn something that you didn’t know even from the businesses you are already familiar with,” said Rubel.

Chamber Executive Director Meredith Dowling also greeted guests.

Click on photo for a larger image

Chamber Executive Director Meredith Dowling

The luncheon is a tradition started by Realtor Bobbi Cox.

Cox chaired the luncheon, originally held at the Hotel Laguna, set the time allowed each speaker, (and God help those who didn’t stop talking when their time was up) and controlled both the timer and the microphone.

Heidi Miller was tasked with monitoring the speakers on Tuesday. Miller, who recently donated a kidney to save the life of a dying friend, said her new motto is “Share your spare.”

Rubel, fresh from the tennis tournament at Indian Wells, was the first to share his story with the crowd. He is an owner of the Fredric Rubel Jewelers on Forest Avenue. The business was started by his grandparents, carried on by his father and is now in the hands of Rubel and his brother. And they all live in Laguna

The microphone was then passed on to the seated folks.

Stand and Deliver

Attorney Bill Levin shared that the firm’s primary practice is intellectual property, but since Councilman Steven Dicterow is his partner, the firm has dipped its toes into political waters.

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach was one of the nonprofits represented at the luncheon.

For those unfamiliar with the organization, Shannon O’Toole explained its mission to help the parents of developmentally delayed babies, from newborns to one-year-olds, learn techniques to deal with their child’s challenge. All services are free.

And that brought League Past President Ann Hyde to the microphone, with a plea for donations to the Turnabout Shop, which helps fund the League’s vital mission.

“It is sometimes called Saks on Glenneyre,” said Hyde.

Kirk Morgan, the tournament director of the 64th Annual Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament, made a pitch for sponsors.

Click on photo for a larger image

Director of the 64th Annual Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament Kirk Morgan

“It is the oldest, longest running volleyball tournament,” said Morgan.

In the early days, the tournament was sponsored by a beer company. The late Lida Lenney took exception to the sponsor and the tournament was eclipsed for a time.

It came back and now boasts that the best volleyball players in the world come to compete on Main Beach. And that includes women.

For the first 22 years women were excluded. When they were allowed in the 1976 tournament their total prize money was $200. It will be $4,000 this year.

Does “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby,” ring a bell?

The nonprofit tournament is a joint effort of the city of Laguna Beach and the California Beach Volleyball Association. Anyone interested in tournament sponsorship can contact Morgan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Lisa Mackey announced the opening two months ago of Engel & Volkers real estate brokerage in Laguna Beach.

Laguna College of Art and Design President Jonathan Burke invited everyone at the luncheon to visit the campus and see some major artworks.

Baguette Lady Marilyn Wilson offers delivery to customers’ front doors.

Click on photo for a larger image

Chamber Board members Chris Tebbutt and Dawn Knepper celebrate a successful event

Joy Dittberner, executive director of the Laguna Beach Festival, said this year’s festival will commemorate the 100th birthdays of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins, creators of “West Side Story.”

“West Coast Story,” will be performed at the Festival’s gala on May 18 at [seven-degrees].

Main Street Bar and Cabaret is the last gay club in Laguna, according to Wendy Nelson, who owns the club with her brother, James.

The club features a drag show once a week, karaoke three nights a week and other special events.

Laguna Art Museum publicist Cody Lee invited folks to attend a film on the third Thursday in April celebrating the museum’s centennial. The museum’s Deputy Director Genny Boccardo also attended the luncheon.

Pepper Tree Lane Manager Katy Moss announced that the tree that gave Pepper Tree Lane its name is still “growing” strong.

“I’ve been there 30 years and the tree was old when I started,” Moss said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Stu News owner/publisher Shaena Stabler, CEO of Visit Laguna Beach Ashley Johnson, and business owner Hasty Honarker

The luncheon concluded with the drawing of opportunity prizes by Co-Chairs Chris Tebbutt and Dawn Knepper. They were assisted throughout the event by Ambassadors Carol Josepher, Jessica Shapiro and Jonathan Colliflower.

Prizes included a six-month membership to Toastmasters, donated by David Makela and won by Lindsey Fitzpatrick; a succulent wall designed by Mike Pyle Designs, and won by Dittberner; a table for two and two glasses of champagne for the Sunday Skirts show at Main Street, won by Linda Dorman; and two tickets to the 2018 Taste of Laguna, won by Burke.

Also attending the luncheon: graphic designer Bill Atkins, Traffic and Circulation Committee appointee and businesswoman Hasty Honarkar, City Treasurer Laura Parisi, Visit Laguna Beach CEO Ashley Johnson, Laguna Beach Seniors Inc. Executive Director Nadia Babayi, Arts Commissioner Karen Wood, former Arts Commissioner Leah Vasquez, builder Al Oligino, the Rev Rodrick Echols of the Neighborhood Congregational Church, and Stu News’ own Shaena Stabler.

