Game-changer in race for 48th Congressional District? Laura Oatman endorses LB’s Harley Rouda

In a possibly game-changing development in the race for California’s 48th Congressional District, yesterday Newport Beach business owner and architect Laura Oatman endorsed technology entrepreneur and Democratic businessman Harley Rouda.

Recent public polling from Fight Back CA indicated that Oatman was tied with Rouda for the lead among Democratic challengers to Rep Dana Rohrabacher. She had also been backed by several prominent progressive groups, including Democracy for America, Justice Democrats and Our Revolution.

Calling for Democratic unity, Oatman released the following statement:

“I am hoping all local activists…can now unite into one mighty force, and we can work together to get Dana out. I am calling on all six other Democratic candidates to do the same; this is not about any one of us. This is about all of us.

“I know Harley will be a strong and effective leader working to move us forward, from protecting our pristine coastline to fighting for Medicare for ALL, to tackling gun violence, to investing more in renewable energy like wind and solar and working to create more good-paying jobs. Orange County residents need a Congressman who will work hard for them, and after campaigning alongside him for over a year now, I am confident Harley is the right person for the job.”

Rouda expressed his gratitude for the endorsement by stating:

“I am deeply grateful for this support from Laura Oatman, a widely respected progressive and environmental leader from our community. I look forward to campaigning with Laura throughout the 48th District in weeks and months ahead. In Congress, I will be an advocate for and champion of Laura’s Envision America 2050 Plan, which aims to create more good jobs and solve climate change.”

Stu News sought comment from Dr. Hans Keirstead, also a Laguna Beach resident, but had not heard back from him by deadline.