We’re being invaded (no, not by space aliens) – wild artichokes are damaging our ecosystem

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Depending on the amount of rain we get each year in spring (and yesterday, we got a lot), flowering plants abound on our wilderness trails and bloom throughout summer. Of course, the natural reaction when spotting a purple flowering plant is to admire its beauty. But, in the case of the Artichoke Thistle, the beauty belies its danger to our ecosystem.

The spiny Artichoke Thistle (Cynara cardunculus) is an invasive plant species commonly found on the hillsides of Orange County, and it has a bad reputation for crowding out native plants that our local wildlife depends on for survival. It’s also known as cardoon, desert artichoke, or wild artichoke.

“Artichoke Thistle primarily invades disturbed grasslands, especially those in coastal regions. Dense colonies displace desirable vegetation and wildlife and can exclude livestock,” cites cdfa.ca.gov. “It is a progenitor of the commercially cultivated, spineless globe artichoke [Cynara scolymus L.]”

Submitted by Josie Bennett, LCF

Artichoke Thistle in Laguna Wilderness Parks

Josie Bennett, Restoration Manager for the Laguna Canyon Foundation says, “When most people hear the word invasion, the first thought that comes to mind is of alien space ships or military troops. But did you know that a quiet invasion is taking place in your own backyard?

“An invasive plant species is a plant that is not native and can cause considerable damage to an ecosystem. Invasive plants often do not have natural enemies and can spread rapidly while aggressively competing for resources with native plants. Local wildlife, such as California quail and bobcats, rely on native plants to provide food and/or shelter.”

Okay, what’s the backstory on this prickly invader? As per www.cal-ipc.org, Artichoke Thistle, native to the Mediterranean, became widespread on over 150,000 acres of California rangeland, and can be traced to its introduction for ornamental and culinary uses.

In the wild, it spreads only by seed. Bees, a common visitor to the flower, are probably the most important pollinator. And these wild artichokes have been around for a while. The species was already reported as having established itself outside cultivation in a pasture in San Diego County in 1897.

Submitted by Josie Bennett, LCF

Artichoke Thistle, a spiny thistle of the sunflower family, grows to eight feet tall, and is crowned by a cluster of showy, bright purple thistle flower heads

But, the artichoke has an even more intriguing and distant backstory. Some say, it dates as far back as the Bible (mentioned as thistle in Genesis 3:18). And according to a Greek myth cited on www.tuscookany.com, artichokes can be traced to Zeus, and a woman named Cynara, his beloved. When she deserted him at Mount Olympus, he turned her into a plant, beautiful and strong, like she was, the artichoke. It’s possible that the scientific name, Cynara Cardunculus, comes precisely from the story of this unfortunate woman.

Although the Zeus tale seems romantic (kind of), it’s no myth that Artichoke Thistle is an unwelcome homesteader here in our Laguna wilderness and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Bennett says, “Invasive plants threaten wildlife, increase the risk of wildfire, as well as accelerating erosion and flooding. The California Invasive Plant Council estimates that invasive plants cost California at least $82 million a year. If that money wasn’t spent on control, monitoring and outreach, the estimated monetary damage could reach into the billions.”

What can we do to help in the fight to control invasive plants? Laguna Canyon Foundation holds restoration stewardship events where they remove invasive plants and replace them with native plants such as the Coast Live Oak.

In the coming weeks, we will feature other invasive plant species.

For a list of events or for more information, go to www.lagunacanyon.org.