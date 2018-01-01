Anneliese School’s Heroes & Role Models welcomed Kailee’s aunt, Linda Cohn

Linda Cohn, renowned ESPN sportscaster and NSMA (National Sports Media Association) Hall of Fame 2017 Inductee, was quite busy this weekend. After co-hosting the Lady Ducks Fashion Show on Monday, benefiting CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Linda paid a special visit to Laguna Beach’s own Anneliese School.

Her niece, Kailee Cohn, a fourth grader in Mr. Mike’s class, chose her aunt Linda Cohn as her heroine for her Heroes & Role Models Project. As part of the presentation, Kailee made an outstanding poster of Linda along with a video presentation of Linda speaking in front of 700 students last year in Anaheim about Finding the Positive. Kailee was so inspired by Linda’s giving back to our youths message that she brought in Linda herself for a Q&A session. Cohn greeted the class, sharing her story with signature energetic style and good sense of humor.

The students were thrilled and asked great questions about what was Linda’s favorite sport to who her favorite player was. Kailee brought in Linda’s book, Cohn-Head: A No-Holds-Barred Account of Breaking Into the Boys’ Club for all to share.

Following the presentation, the entire class brought their Heroes & Role Models posters outside for a quick group picture.

Anneliese School commented, “It was so fantastic. She is so inspirational!”

“I am so proud and impressed with the Anneliese School for having such a great program for kids. This school has an amazing staff and allows the kids to grow in their space. It’s truly a magical setting where the intelligences are carefully cultivated, lives are empowered and true potentials are realized,” said Cohn. “I love their motto, ‘Be a part of a school that inspires children to live meaningful lives and make a positive difference in the world.’

“It’s important that our youths recognize that anything is possible as long as they follow their passion and find the positive. My message has always been to carve your own path and know that anything is possible.”