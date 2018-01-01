LB Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley, announces Laguna’s First Official Literary Festival at LBL on April 14

Kate Buckley, Laguna’s Poet Laureate, has announced the first-ever Laguna Beach Literary Festival to be held on Saturday, April 14, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Laguna Beach Library (LBL). The event is free and open to the public and graciously hosted by LBL.

The Poet Laureate program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Participants will enjoy readings, book signings, panels, craft talks and workshops from some of California’s finest poets and writers including Francesca Bell, Noah Blaustein, Kate Buckley, Elena Karina Byrne, Grant Hier, Eric Morago, Victoria Patterson, Mary Jane White, and Tom Zoellner, as well as Laguna Poets and Third Street Writers.

Festival Schedule:

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Children’s Poetry Circle (ages: 5 - 11) - Facilitator: Kate Buckley (Children’s Library Section)

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Craft Talks, Panels, Readings and Workshops

11:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m.: Eric Morago Reading/Q&A & Signing (Main Room)

12 p.m. - 12:25 p.m.: Victoria Patterson and Francesca Bell Author Panel (Main Room): “Your Name in Lights: A Novelist and a Poet on How to Get Published—Tips, Tricks, and Pitfalls to Avoid”

11:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m.: Mary Jane White Workshop (Workshop Room): “Translation--How to Begin: Collaboration” (A hands-on workshop on translating poetry for novices)

12 p.m. - 12:25 p.m.: Elena Karina Byrne Craft Talk (Workshop Room): “The Gorgeous Gamble: Using Risk and Surprise to Make Your Poetry Payoff in a Big Way”

12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.: Break for lunch

Laguna Beach has a bevy of restaurants suitable for different palates and price points walkable from the Laguna Beach Library.

1:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.: Craft Talks, Panels, Readings and Workshops

1:30 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.: Tom Zoellner Workshop (Workshop Room): “Writing the Landscape: Orange County as a ‘Character’ in the Genres of Poetry, Fiction and Nonfiction”

1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.: Noah Blaustein Reading/Q&A & Signing (Main Room)

2 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.: Grant Hier Reading/Q&A & Signing (Main Room)

2:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.: “She Says”: A Reading/Q&A & Signing with Elena Karina Byrne, Kate Buckley and Francesca Bell (Main Room)

2:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.: Noah Blaustein and Grant Hier Craft Talk (Workshop Room): “The Hard Work: Facing the Page, Overcoming Doubt and Making it New”

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Local Voices (Fiction and Poetry):

Third Street Writers (3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Laguna Poets (3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

LBL is located at 363 Glennyre St, (949) 497-1733.

For further information on the festival and poets/writers’ bios, go to www.LagunaBeachLitFest.com.

For Kate Buckley’s bio, go to www.katebuckley.com.

For information on LBL, go to www.lbl.org.