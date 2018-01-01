Rainbow Reflections

LGBTQ Life in Laguna

Written by Craig Cooley

We love rainbows…and I personally recognize Bill Atkins as our official rainbow artist…and he has done it again! Every year the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission has a banner competition. The submissions that are selected are displayed on lampposts throughout the city during June, July and August.

We love rainbows – here’s Bill Atkins with his design

This year Bill submitted his design that included rainbows and rainbow colors representing the diversity of Laguna Beach, and his artwork was selected.

Congratulations, Bill, and thank you for your kind support of the LGBTQ community. In addition, Bill has created another rainbow image for the upcoming Laguna Beach Pride Weekend slated for June 1-3 and for our own Visit Laguna Beach pride campaign (www.visitlagunabeach.com/gay).

Again, thank you, Bill, for your gracious contributions to the community!

Harry Huggins & co. create a documentary on Laguna Greenbelt

There is a very special effort in the works to provide a documentary on a topic that virtually everyone appreciates and that indeed is close to our hearts…that being the open space surrounding Laguna Beach, and the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the Laguna Greenbelt. The Greenbelt, consisting of 23,000 acres of open space, is one of several aspects that make Laguna Beach such a special community and that contributes greatly to our quality of life.

Harry Huggins works hard on Laguna Greenbelt documentary

Recently, a loyal group of individuals including Harry Huggins, Charles Murray and Ron Chilcote worked very hard to create a short documentary on this topic. It was so well received, when completed, that there was a groundswell of support to expand it and include even more content – so I will call it Greenbelt Documentary 2.0!

So, for the last several weeks, Harry and team have finished filming additional footage, writing additional copy, adding narratives, and are now in the final stages of editing it.

Charles Murray, one of several talented people working on the documentary

Utilizing the local talent of Tom Lamb Photography and the music of Stu News owner/publisher Shaena Stabler, along with the group’s own photos and narration by Ron and Harry, this documentary touches on the importance of the preservation and education of all that the green space has to offer, from recreation to the intimate study of nature and all things in between.

The extended documentary should be released and available for viewing by late April at the Laguna Beach Community Center. I will keep everyone posted on the dates and times of the showing.

I personally wish to thank Harry, Charles and Ron for their time and diligence in this process…not an easy task and a major commitment of time, to preserve and educate everyone on the conservation of the area surrounding Laguna Beach for generations to enjoy.

If you see Harry, Charles or Ron out and about, let them know how much their efforts are appreciated!

Rainbow Radio features Audrey Prosser and Michelle Bentcliff

This Saturday on Rainbow Radio my guests, along with my co-hostess, Stacy King, are Audrey Prosser and Michelle Bentcliff. Audrey is a community leader in every respect with LGBTQ issues...she is persistent and gets the job done! We love her.

Submitted photos

Audrey Prosser and Michelle Bentcliff

Michelle has worked so hard keeping “Equality” on the minds of so many in the community that HRC (Human Rights Campaign) awarded her the title as “Steering Committee Member of the Year.”

Tune in this Saturday, March 24 to hear firsthand how the many accomplishments of these two powerful women came to be an integral part of the LGBTQ Laguna Beach community. The program airs at 9 a.m. on Saturday on KX 93.5 FM, or link to their site at www.KX935.com to listen to the program live. If you miss the program, post-event you can download the program or stream it from www.rainbow-radio.com.

Don’t forget the Garden Party

HRC, Human Rights Campaign, is still searching for a location to have their annual fantastic Garden Party.

The Garden Parties are held at private residences and HRC would be thrilled to hear of a generous offer to have another event in 2018.

The date is Saturday, August 4, and the location would need to accommodate approximately 200 people plus a silent auction.

If you have suggestions, please contact Jeff Brumett at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact HRC’s Michelle Bentcliff, congratulate her for being their Steering Committee Member of the Year, and ask her for all the details. It is a fun and very social event, and all for an excellent cause, Human Rights.

Again, don’t forget to tune into the Rainbow Radio this Saturday and until next week go forth and enjoy!

If you would like to submit suggestions for guests, businesses or to feature anything LGBTQ, please contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as we love to keep everything interesting and relevant, and well, yes, fun and entertaining!