There’s a new game in town: LBHS has introduced a new sport this year, lacrosse

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Coach Chris Nunziata came to Laguna Beach with fortuitous timing. He was an experienced lacrosse player in college who moved out this way to continue his education as a teacher. During all that time he coached lacrosse on the side.

Submitted photo

Coach Chris Nunziata

At one time, seven years ago, he rang the LBHS athletic department to inquire about adding lacrosse and was told, essentially, no. Now, with a new athletic director in place and additionally a position available for a middle school math teacher, Coach Chris has found a home – coaching lacrosse at the high school, and teaching math at Thurston Middle School.

Submitted photo

Front row (left to right) #15 Cesar Jacquez, #2 Logan Parker, #7 Ben Kellogg, #1 Ethan Kramer, #18 Sam McCarty. Second Row: Coach Chris Nunziata, #4 Jared Firebaugh (Captain), #19 Stan Karaba, #6 Jose Ramirez, #11 Caleb Mostajo, #12 Brandon Moore, #16 Michael Mead, #13 Conrad Pierpoint, Coach Rich Knox. Last Row: #28 Darien Fakouri, #21 Jamin Schwerner, #10 Armand Garcia-Amini, #22 Jake Anderson (Captain), #24 Sammer Tarazi, #5 Sm Tyrrell, #14 Tobin Herr (Captain), #9 Jake Kerslake, #20 James Dobbs-Hildreth

Lacrosse is gaining speed at the high school.

“First we had a camp this past summer,” said Coach Chris. “There were only ten kids. Then practice began in October, and by the time the season started in February, we had 21 kids.”

So far the season has a two for two record, with the first two games lost to Beckman and Laguna Hills, followed by wins against Crean Lutheran and Corona Del Mar.

All but one on the team are first time lacrosse players.

“We’re not in a league now, so I contacted people I know to get games,” said the coach. “I envision that maybe in the third year of the program we’ll be a competitive varsity team in a league.”

Coach says that the sport is growing in popularity.

“Lots of kids are getting D1 scholarships. Some of the best teams are in private schools, but there’s really good nationally ranked public programs.”

Go Beach!

The season continues with games March 30 at Portola, followed by six home games in April:

April 12 vs. Crean Lutheran

April 16 vs. Beckman

April 18 vs. San Juan Hills

April 19 vs. Sage Hill

April 25 vs. Portola

April 30 vs. Mission Viejo

There will be two away games in May (May 2 vs. Sage Hill and May 4 vs. Laguna Hills).

Lacrosse is a team sport where players try to get a rubber ball into a net or goal. Players use a long stick with a net on the end of it called a lacrosse stick. They can run, carry, catch, shoot, and pass the ball with the net of the stick. The lacrosse team with the most points or goals at the end of the time period wins the game.

The sport›s nickname is «The fastest game on two feet».