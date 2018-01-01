American Legion sponsors annual Easter Egg Hunt on the LBHS baseball field on April 1

The veterans of Laguna Beach American Legion Post 222 and the Women’s Auxiliary will once again sponsor the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field.

The hunt will take place at 1 p.m. sharp on Easter Sunday, April 1.

This free event is open to all children nine years or younger. The American Legion has been sponsoring this Laguna tradition for more than 50 years.

Coming early, around 12:30 p.m., will ensure that kids get to meet the Easter Bunny, who will make a personal appearance and will be available for photo opportunities.

The American Legion asks that participants bring their own basket and that they do not bring plastic grass.