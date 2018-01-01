City Manager’s Updates

Caltrans – Overhead Warning Sign Emergency Replacement - Beginning Monday, March 26, Caltrans will mobilize to remove and replace a failing overhead sign structure located on N Coast Highway, approximately 2000 feet south of the El Morro Elementary School entrance.

Work will be conducted on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Intermittent closures of the shoulder and/or outside travel lane can be expected through May 31. One northbound lane will be maintained for travel and southbound lanes will not be affected during this period.

For more detailed project information, contact Oussama Issa, Caltrans Assistant Resident Engineer, at (949) 279-8821.

Utility Undergrounding Information Web Page - Information regarding the City’s efforts to date and various funding options under consideration by the City Council for utility undergrounding along the City’s key evacuation routes is now available on the City’s website by selecting the arrow icon on the home page or at www.lagunabeachcity.net/utilityundergrounding.

Police Chief on KX 93.5 - The Police Chief will participate in, “The Importance of Being Show,” that broadcasts live from the KX 93.5 FM this Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Junior Lifeguards - Registration for the 2018 Junior Lifeguard Program is now open to Laguna Beach residents. Participants must either pass the required swim test or have participated in the 2017 program successfully to be eligible to register.

Swim tests will be held this Friday, March 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All swim tests take place at the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool, located at 670 Park Avenue.

Not sure if your child is ready for the swim test? Drop-in at the Junior Guard Clinic on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. or 11 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Additional information about the Junior Lifeguard Program, including a list of swim test dates, is available at: http://bit.ly/2BT1dE2.

Arts Marketing Workshop - Artists and arts organizations are invited a free workshop on Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presenters Roseann Weiss and Con Christeson will explore entrepreneurial development, collaboration and opportunity. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or register at https://clb_artsmarketingworkshop.eventbrite.com. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Art That’s Small at City Hall – Artist Award Reception - The public is invited to an artist award reception on Thursday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. The exhibition can be viewed through April 20. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Friday Flicks at the Forum - The concluding Friday Flick “Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang” will be screened on Friday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the Forum Theatre on the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Run time: 76 min. Unrated. Funded through the generosity of Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield.

Laguna Beach Literary Festival - The public is invited to a free day of readings panels, workshops and craft talks with some of California’s finest writers, hosted by Laguna Beach Poet Laureate Kate Buckley. This special event will be held on Saturday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orange County Public Library, Laguna Beach Branch, 363 Glenneyre Street. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For more information, visit http://LagunaBeachLitFest.com.