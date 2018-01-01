Laughter Yoga Conference takes place this Saturday: No word on whether there’ll also be a snickers bar

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Whether you like to laugh, guffaw, chuckle, chortle, crack up or cackle, you’re going to be giggling in good company this Saturday if you go to the third Annual Laughter Yoga Conference. You’re pretty much guaranteed to split your sides, but in a good way, organizers say.

The rib-tickling event begins with a free laugh-in on the sand near Bird Rock, below the Heisler Park Gazebo. The laughter continues from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Hall at 429 Cypress Drive, with a learning-and-laughter yoga program that will have you doubled over for more than one reason.

Click on photo for a larger image

Members of Laguna’s Laughter club yuk it up on the beach

The event is co-produced by Laguna’s own Laughter Yoga Club, headed by Jeffrey Briar, whose idea it was. The first So Cal event was held in San Marcos, and the second in North Hollywood, following the example of national and international conferences initially suggested by Laughter Yoga founder Dr. Madan Kataria.

“Laughter is far too important to depend only on jokes”

Kataria believes that laughter is too important to depend only on jokes.

Now, this rings particularly true for those of us who become extremely anxious, during the telling of a joke, that we will either miss or not understand the punch line, which then becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, resulting in sweaty palms, a fake laugh or an apology, followed by an avoidance of all raconteurs for fear of a) possibly hurting their feelings b) personally feeling really stupid c) becoming known as someone who is essentially mirthless.

This phobia can sometimes be relieved by watching an early Woody Allen movie, or a Seinfeld rerun, or an Eddie Izzard show, but may return in force at parties when someone says, Oh, I just have to tell you this great joke I heard the other day.

But I digress.

Click on photo for a larger image

Members of Laguna’s Laughter club yuk it up on the beach

Organizers say that the conference is no joke, that it will include VIP speakers, eye-opening programs, musical surprises and heartwarming experiences, and that participants can count on time for networking and relaxing, too.

This year’s presenters include:

Claire Powell: Aqua Laughs; Laughter Yoga in the Fitness Industry

Chris Van Schaack: Laughter and Mental Health

Teresa Corrigan: Laughter Yoga in the Medical Field (Hospitals, Support Groups)

Carole Holcomb: Marketing - Beginners to Advanced

Jeffrey Briar: Laughter Kirtan

Shelley Haber Bell: Improv/Games to Boost Creativity

Last year’s event sold out, so organizers are advising that would-be participants take a break from chuckling and email Jeff Briar for more information at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The cost is only $50 for hours of hilarity.

Please note that tickets are non-refundable. Approximately 40 – 60 people are expected at the event. Visit www.lyinstitute.com for more information.

From the Laughter Yoga website: Laughter Yoga is a blend of yogic deep breathing, easy stretching, self-generated laughter exercises and intentionally cultivated childlike playfulness. The foundation principle of Laughter Yoga is that anyone can laugh, without the need of any reason to laugh. One does not need to feel good first, witness comedy or hear jokes, or even have a sense of humor. The health-building laughter protocol is effective regardless of differences in language or culture. Unconditional Laughter is truly for everyone.