Montessori School of Laguna’s kindergarteners enjoy a day down on Bluebird Canyon Farms

Photos by Kathy Tanaka

Montessori School of Laguna’s kindergarten class, teachers, and parents

Connor Dorais, in his bee suit, talks about the bees, and kids tasted honey

Farmer Leo tells class about seedlings, and they planted sunflower seeds

The kindergarteners also got to pick and try fresh snow peas off the vine

